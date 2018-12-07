Manawatu-Wanganui kept their hopes of a first Women's Toro Interprovincial title in 58 years alive after they just squeezed past Wellington in the final pool game at the Waitikiri Golf Club this morning.

With Canterbury already qualified for the semifinals, Manawatu-Wanganui's matchup with second-placed Wellington took on a virtual quarterfinal atmosphere, with Bay of Plenty still having an outside chance of getting through if they could upset Canterbury while the other matchup was a draw.

Despite Wanganui Golf Club's Tara Raj losing her battle of the No1 players with Wellington's Darae Chung 4-3, her team mates stepped up to secure a 3-2 overall victory.

No 2 player Zhuoyi Hu chipped in to earn the final point with her 3-1 win over Erika Cui, while Manawatu-Wanganui also had the experience of Lisa Herbert at No4, and the NZ Golf selector) claimed a vital point on the last hole under pressure, beating Mia Scrimgeour 1up.

Advertisement

Manawatu-Wanganui have not won the Interprovincial since 1960.

They will play the first semi-final today against Auckland with a 7.30am tee off, with Canterbury playing North Harbour right behind them at 8.05am.

Auckland and Canterbury are undefeated and have dominated their matchups all week, while North Harbour only lost to Auckland and won their other matchups.

Manawatu-Wanganui lost to Canterbury and also had a draw with Bay of Plenty.