Huntley School took most of their matches after Saturday's latest round of Wanganui Junior cricket reached warm temperatures after the inclement weather of the early morning.

At the school grounds, Huntley Mixers picked up a 26 run over schoolmates the Huntley Colts in their Year 5-6 match.

Mixers showed enthusiasm and positive intent with their running between the wickets after electing to bat first.

Izaiah Woodmass scored a handy 18 runs, which included a big six, while Ben Duncan was also in fine form scoring 27.

They raised 126-6 and in reply, the Colts had a conservative start before ramping up in the later overs.

Rory Nugent-O'Leary hit three sixes and three boundaries in a quickfire 34 to be the standout of his team's 100-8.

Ashton Trotter bowled superbly, getting 2-6 in his spell, while Ben Murphy picked up 2-23 runs in his three overs.

The fielding was sharp as there were seven run outs throughout the match.

In the second match at the school, the Combined team put on a classy performance in their win against the Huntley Girls team.

Bowling first, Combined restricted Huntley to 58 in their allotted overs, as Charlotte Giblin and Kate Speedy both top scored with 10 runs.

The McKerras – Zac and Logan – both bowled well to claim three wickets each.

After drinks, Combined all batted well to raise 174-1 in reply.

Hunter Lithgow played well for 32, while Blake Sollit scored 26 at the top of the order, including a six and four boundaries, and Logan McKerra chipped in with a handy 23.

At Springvale Park, Hunterville picked up a 40 run win over St Georges Gold in their Year 5-6 match.

St Georges put Hunterville into bat, and the visitors proceeded to play a good innings with some smart running between the wickets and good communication in their partnerships.

An excellent final partnership between Jayme Bremner and Josh Keenan lifted the scoreline, with Bremner top scoring on 21 not out and Keenan making 20.

St Georges were set a total of 204 to chase ,which was always going to be a tough ask.

They started well with Oliver Hooper and a H Wilkinson-Smith combining to score 24, but then some tight bowling from Hunterville slowed the run rate down and the fielding side took control of the game from there.

Hunterville's Jack Goodwin backed up his 18 runs with the bat by taking three wickets and Bremner also took a miserly 3-5, as their side as restricted St Georges to 164.

Bremmer was player of the day.

Also at Springvale, Huntley Gold picked up a big 149 run win over Whanganui Intermediate Yellow.

Huntley won the toss and raised a big 215 from their 28 overs, batting very well.

Keaton Rawson got three wickets for WIS while Tre Josephs got two and Peter Doney and Connor Giltrap finished with one each.

WIS were missing some senior players including skipper Ratu Latus and the injured Noah Jones, which showed in their total of only 66 in the face of some sharp bowling.

Stand in captain Connor Giltrap was top scorer with 13.

Huntley Red also had a win at Springvale over WIS Blue.

Batting first, Hunterville got off to a slow start with their openers, but then Fraser Caseley and Henry Blackley were able to put on a 51 run partnership.

Pick of the bowlers was Alize Kara-McLachlan with 1-20 and Ollie Hutchins 2-18, both from five overs.

Needing 154 to win, WIS had a positive start as Levi Hoekstra scored 60 runs, having retired in the middle, while Oliver Hutchins was 31 not out, but it was not enough to run down Huntley's score.

In the final game of the round, Hunterville hosted Combined Intermediate, who picked up a win on the road.

Combined won the toss and elected to bat, with the openers putting on a 57 run partnership.

The middle order then took up the mantle as the team raised an impressive 192-4, as Geordie Abernathy top scored with 29.

In reply, Hunterville lost early wickets, with bowlers Francis Gregory and Connor Rees getting amongst them.

Jack Delaney top scored with 41 before being caught out in the deep by Gregory, as Hunterville could not overhaul the target.