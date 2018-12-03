Halfway through the Bullocks Premier 1 Twenty20 draw and Marist sit on top of the table with the only undefeated record.

The Twenty20 round robin games are played on the weekends when the Air Chathams Wanganui team has been on representative duties, which has also meant a couple of defaults from those sides who gave several players to the squad from a competition struggling for adult numbers.

Marist have had some thrillers, with a tied game against Wanganui Collegiate on November 10 and then beating Property Brokers United by one run on November 17.

They picked up a default victory over a six-player Watson's Tech on Saturday.

The last two round robin weekends, coinciding with Wanganui's Furlong Cup games, are January 12 and 26.

Ultimately, the only weekend that matters for winning the title will be February 16, where all four teams will play a morning semifinal round with top qualifier vs fourth and second qualifier vs third, which will be followed by the afternoon finals.

The Wanganui players will be back with their teams for those fixtures.

In the Premier 2 Twenty20 competition, the Wicket Warriors sit on top of the table with three wins in the six team competition.

They will do a double round on January 12 with morning and afternoon games, before finals day on January 26.

Results

Premier 1

Round 1: Wanganui Collegiate 139-9 tied with Marist 139-8; United 175-6 beat Tech 130-5 by 45 runs.

Round 2: Marist 119-6 beat United 118-6 by one run; Tech bt Wanganui Collegiate by default.

Round 3: Marist bt Tech by default; Wanganui Collegiate bt United by 45 runs.

Premier 2

Round 1: Renegades 151-3 bt United 148-7 by three runs; Wicket Warriors 126-7 bt Marton Saracens 79-6 by 47 runs; Wanganui Old Boys 129-7 bt Kaitoke 93 all out by 36 runs.

Round 2: United 141-7 by Wanganui Old Boys 139-7 two runs; Marton Saracens 120-8 lost to Kaitoke 122-4 by six wickets; Wicket Warriors 132-8 bt Wanganui Renegades 114 all out by 18 runs.

Round 3: Wicket Warriors 145-9 bt Kaitoke 141-9 by four runs; Wanganui Old Boys 107-9 beat Renegades 44 all out by 63 runs; Marton Saracens 131-7 lost to United 133-4 by six wickets.