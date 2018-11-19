Saturday's round of Cricket Wanganui junior games saw all the Year 5-6 teams play away from the Whanganui township.

St George's Gold team travelled to Huntley School to meet the Huntley Pinks, managing a hard fought win by 46 runs.

It was the school's girls team first time playing a hard ball cricket match, and St George's were determined to make it a memorable occasion.

The Pinks bowled first and playing exceptionally well, with St George's managing 101-9.

Top 3 batsmen were Hunter Lithgow (20), Harrison Richmond (13) and Oliver Hooper (11).

St George's had a great run at bowling, managing to restrict the home team to 67 after what proved to be serious but enjoyable match.

Lithgow was both the batsman and bowler of the day, having stepped in to make up numbers for St George's.

Gregory Sparks took man of the match honours.

Oliver Hooper bats for St Georges against the Huntley Pink Girls in their Year 5-6 match.

Taihape Year 5-6 played home side Hunterville in very warm conditions, with the home side getting the big reply score on a good day for batting.

Taihape reached 251 batting first, with George Cunliff top scoring on 20, while Hunterville picked up five catches in the field.

Ollie Bunn had the best bowling with figures of 2-12.

In reply Hunterville amassed a huge total with strong batting right down the order.

Top scores were Jayme Bremner (35), Jack Goodwin (35) and Josh Keenan (31).

Great bowling from Casey Connor 5-8 and fantastic catching from Te Rau Walker with four catches for Taihape.

The game featured a large number of first time players and it will be interesting to see their growth over the season.

Players of the Day were Ollie Bunn and Casey Connor.

In the Year 7-8 round, Huntley Black played Whanganui Intermediate Blue, with Huntley picking up a 51 run win.

Huntley got off to a flyer, largely due to their two top order representative players Matthew Hocquard and Tim O'Leary scoring 20 and 35 respectively. This was followed by a more than competent 43 runs from Rory Trotter.

WIS took their chances in the field to steadily chip away at the batsman.

Best of the bowlers was Charlotte Stent with 4-21 from 4.4 overs, while Tyler Turner took 2-18 from three and Levi Hoekstra 2-16 from five overs.

Stent also took two superb catches at mid wicket and cover with Huntley all out for 163.

In reply, WIS lost wickets early and it was left to the middle order of Tyler Turner (22) and Logan Rippey (28) to steady the innings, before they were eventually bowled out for 112.

Best of the bowlers for Huntley were O'Leary with 4-8 and Hocquard 2-19, both from four overs.

Combined Intermediate took on Huntley Gold, and again it was Huntley on top, this time by 20 runs.

Huntley got off to a slow start as Combined's Geordie Abernathy snatching three wickets.

Middle order batsman Matthew Florence picked up the pace, scoring a formidable 53 not out.

Huntley posted a score of 138 all out after 20 overs.

Combined also lost a couple of early wickets but Saul Abernathy put them back within reach with a top score of 25.

But slowly the overs ticked by and the run rate became more demanding, with Combined finishing up short.

Hunterville Year 7-8 faced home team Huntley Red, who continued their school's strong weekend with a 50 run win.

Huntley won the toss and elected to bat, scoring an imposing 185 runs.

Hunterville's best bowling was Peter George, conceeding 12 runs from three overs, while there was a great catch from Liam Bremner.

In reply, Huntley restricted Hunterville to 135 from their 24 overs.

Good batting from Bremner with 25, while Sam Livingston made nine runs off 11 balls before being run out.

In the final match of the round St George Year 7-8 took on WIS Yellow, with St George picking up a nine wicket win.

WIS won the toss and got off to rollicking start with batsmen James Hardy, Ratu Latus and Ethan Sutherland blazing away.

They had reached 69-2 off 13 overs before St George started to put on the breaks, with Xavier Calkin bowling superbly to take 3-22 in the middle of the innings, while Jimmy Lithgow got 3-10 towards the end as WIS were bowled out for 118.

St George made a solid start with Logan Brown (20) and Ethan Gilmore (24) leading the way in a first wicket partnership of 44.

The batsmen continued to prosper with Lithgow making a quick 30 and the team getting their target with only one wicket down.