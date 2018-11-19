They all showed up to honour the Pieman.

The Wanganui East club had a strong entry list of 25 teams for their annual Open Triples Tournament at the weekend, now known as the Pete Hamilton Memorial Open Triples.

Wanganui East's multiple time petanque national champion and New Zealand representative Pete 'Pieman' Hamilton had passed away on April 26 this year from cancer, aged 69.

The 75 petanque players taking part was a larger turnout than the year before.

Noeline Corley in action for her team.

In addition to the overall winners trophy, the Pete Hamilton Memorial trophy was also at stake – which is given to the highest points scoring team which is made up entirely of locals, as many teams travel from outside the region or are a composite of Whanganui players and visiting guests.

The memorial trophy is a lovingly crafted wooden pie, which when the top is lifted off reveals a smiling picture of Hamilton giving a naughty finger gesture.

Teams had five matches each on Saturday in order to qualify for the various divisions for the knockout post section games on Sunday.

Andre Noel, Joanne and David Lippard with the Overall Winners trophy.

The Overall Winners Trophy went to David and Joanne Lippard and their partner Andre Noel, representing Auckland's Herne Bay and Kennedy Park respectively.

The Pete Hamilton Memorial Trophy was claimed by Wanganui East's Dene Futcher, Sheryl Parslow and Beryl Cowan.

Dene Futcher, Sheryl Parslow and Beryl Cowan with the Pete Hamilton Memorial Trophy.

In the minor divisions, the Consolation Trophy was claimed by Steve Frampton, Ann Hogg and Shirley Macdonald, representing Kapiti and Otaki.

The Plate winners were Kapiti's Tony Gatford, Peter and Lynne Shepherd.

Bowl winners were Wanganui East's Bill Ray, Louise Rose and Kerry Gillam.