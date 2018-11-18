It was a bittersweet way for the White Ferns and their Whanganui allrounder Jessica Watkin to end their ICC Women's Twenty20 World Cup after crushing Ireland by eight wickets in their final pool game in Guyana.

New Zealand had already been mathematically eliminated from semifinal contention after they lost both their opening pool games to India and Australia respectively.

They rebounded with a 54-run win over Pakistan on Friday morning NZ time, and then picked up their fourth straight Twenty20 win over Ireland on Saturday to finish third in Pool B.

The White Ferns were left to chase just 80 to beat Ireland, who were restricted to 79-9 in 20 overs, and the Kiwis got there in just 7.3 overs with 81-2, as Sophie Devine smashed 51 off 21 balls, the second fastest T20 half century.

New Zealand's bowlers shared the spoils, which included Watkin taking 1-13 from her four overs of spin, getting a caught and bowled wicket.

Watkin played three games at the tournament, being left out of the Australia match, and finished with five wickets for 62 runs off 11 overs bowled, with her 3-9 against Pakistan being her best performance.

She had no success with the bat with two golden ducks.