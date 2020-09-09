Time for considered conclusions

Isn't scoffing a form of intellectual laziness? The manic media attacks on the Taranaki green school seem driven by ignorance and a need for drama rather than facts.

Any who have studied the periodic table at school know that all listed elements possess energy. Scoffers who believe in a higher power also seem to want to limit that power to their own comfort levels.

Who are you to insinuate those who believe in the power within these crystals are loonies? Ancient civilisations recognised the energy in every area of nature, that gold and gems possessed different levels of energy. Perhaps modern man's problem is that they have distanced themselves from nature and have lost their connections with it.

Politicians and others also scoff at the Social Credit policy of using our own Reserve Bank to fund essential infrastructure, labelling it "funny money". The use of sovereign banks is being widely espoused internationally right now to alleviate the huge debt to internationally banking institutions which is being incurred.

Why do our politicians prop up the foreign banks while advising us to shop local?

Is using foreign banks to create huge debt for future generations, sending our money offshore, a sensible option? Even Shamubeel Eaqub advised that a one-off payment by our Reserve Bank could eliminate this massive debt to these foreign banks.

It has been done before, Michael Joseph Savage's government built our much-needed state houses this way. And, no, it did not create massive inflation, rather, it resulted in Aotearoa New Zealand emerging from the depression much earlier than most other countries.

Perhaps our politicians should rise from their rears, do some research, exercise their brains, earn the money and excessive perks which we pay for and reach considered conclusions instead of taking the lazy way, scoffing. [Abridged]

Advertisement

DENISE LOCKETT

Whanganui

Partisan politics

A very good point raised by Brit Bunkley in his excellent letter (Letters, September 4) that the true scandals in our country are the largely unaddressed issues such as poverty, homelessness, public health, education, climate change; I would add domestic violence, alcohol damage, criminal rehabilitation, children's welfare among others.

The kinds of scandals we are accustomed to are those to do with politicking and political points-scoring.

These sorts of scandals get the media attention and distract from, and have nothing to do with the real issues that we elect parliamentarians to address.

The rather childish, undignified and demeaning behaviours of politicians around such largely irrelevant political scandals, along with the rather obscene fawning and bribery we witness as election day approaches leaves little wonder as to why politicians rank very near the bottom of the ladder in the results of surveys of public esteem and trust for the various professions ... and these are supposedly those deemed most able to deal with the real issues in the interests of New Zealand and Kiwis.

Your letters

Little wonder either that with the preoccupation on politicking, that the real issues affecting us all and our country remain largely unresolved because the attentions of those we elect to deal with them are so often elsewhere and busy trying to bolster up self-serving partisan politics.

PAUL BABER

Whanganui