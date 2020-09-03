COMMENT

In these challenging times, I have been reflecting on the current election campaign and those that I was involved in as Russell Marshall's electorate secretary, in the 1980s.

Russell was an ex-Methodist minister and as such had a compassionate and non-aggressive style of communication and was genuinely interested in people's welfare.

There were those who thought he was too soft and not up to making hard decisions.

This criticism has also been used against our current Labour leader, however in 2020, as we move towards the elections, there seems to be a growing preference for a more mature, collaborative style of politics.

What makes this election different to any other is the experience of Covid-19 on New Zealanders.

The lockdown forced us to live more simply and less hurriedly, and presented the opportunity for us to think about what is most important to us.

This invariably included family, connection with others and a sense of belonging and contributing to a larger community of people wanting the same outcome.

These values are reflected in Jacinda Ardern's empathetic style of leadership and communication which is in deliberate contrast to the belligerent oppositional political point-scoring we have come to expect in the Beehive.

Generally her approach has been met with approval and has positively influenced our collective consciousness. The common good, as seen in the health of the country, is more important than individual needs.

Ardern's leadership reflects the values that underpin a resilient and cohesive community/ country which are central to the hypothesis of restorative practices: that human beings are happier, more co-operative and productive, and more likely to make positive changes in their behaviour when those in positions of authority do things with them, rather than to them or for them.

This approach aims to create healthy communities through building strong relationships, a focus on understanding differences, finding solutions rather than barriers and challenging divisive rhetoric.

Restorative styles of leadership, regulation and governance are all characterised by a downward distribution of power and an outward extension of stakeholder participation.

I believe the time is right for us to recognise this current shift of values and incorporate them in our personal, political and civic lives.

It is not easy to change a culture, as change can create fear, but Jacinda Ardern has thrown out a challenge to the country and for the good of the country we need to accept that challenge.

• Jenny Saywood is the chairwoman of the Restorative City Whanganui Trust. This is her personal opinion and does not necessarily reflect that of the trust.