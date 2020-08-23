Just one meaning of life

When you think about it, in such a perfectly designed world, there can only really be one correct answer to the meaning of life.

Rob Rattenbury's thinkpiece (Opinion, August 17) suggests faith is something which can be in or about almost anything from rugby to religion.

But eventually would that "faith" not be misplaced, a let-down, or even dangerous if there is in fact one correct answer?

For me the Maker's Manual (John 14:6) has the answer in precise, simple, straightforward words. Jesus Christ said "I am the way the truth and the life."

And He said "Nobody comes to The Father (God) except through me."

So if that is the correct answer to the meaning of life, it only remains for us to believe Him by faith to receive salvation and everlasting life.

The manual says (Ephesians 2:8-9) it's offered free to us. "By grace are you saved through faith. It's the gift of God."

Jesus Christ paid the horrendous price for us. Do we want it?

As for Rob's reference to religion, denominations and other well-meaning man-made inventions, I reckon religion is man's attempt to do something for God, whereas Jesus is God's free gift to man.

Faith in Jesus is the way to go.

JOHN NEWTON

Whanganui

My journey here

I must congratulate S Singleton for his letter in the Chronicle (August 17). Like him, I arrived in NZ as a new member of Ngati Pom in late '49 on board the Rangitane.

Talk about coincidences, I also was a "Del Boy" straight from Peckham (26 Kinsale Rd, Peckham, London SE15). I had no say in the matter as I was just a toddler.

No whinging Poms in our family, Dad had a job within a matter of hours and Mum followed suit a couple of days later. The only whinging appears to come from the trade unions who were being taken over by experienced agitators from the UK.

A few years later I enlisted in the New Zealand army. I travelled on my British passport to Australia and Singapore. In '75 I was posted to 5WWCT, the Territorial battalion in Wanganui (no passport needed). Then the fun started.

In early '78 I was advised that my next posting would be to the United Nations Truce Supervision Organisation in the Middle East. However, to do this, I had to become a "Kiwi" as Brits were not allowed, due to historical events in the area.

I applied for New Zealand citizenship and the issue of TWO official passports (the level between the normal and diplomatic) and duly sent a cheque for $20, being $10 for each passport, two required, one for Israel and one for Arab countries.

They arrived late on a Friday afternoon. The Garrison Club bar had just opened so I wandered in for a beer. The Regimental Sergeant Major (a fine Maori soldier I had served with overseas and in New Zealand) was already there and had a beer ready for me. A quick slurp and I informed him I was now a New Zealander and it had cost me $10 to become "one of you buggers". His answer within a split second was ... "That's about right, sir, it costs $15 to register a dog". God bless you Ned, rest in peace.

I went from Ngati Pom to Ngati Tumatauenga and still proud to be a member of both.

D PARTNER

Eastown