Should cannabis be legal?

In her Chronicle article (Opinion, August 4) Irish professor Mary Cannon of the Royal College of Surgeons tells us of the damage cannabis does to young brains leading to mental issues and cognitive disabilities. She has studied it so she is to be believed.

Then she uses this as reason not to make cannabis legal - she does not see that illegality is not stopping the damage, not stopping its availability.

She then says if it's legal it will start a profit motive. It won't because it's already there, it's what drives the gangs to pay pushers so they can sell more product, with the money being tax-free, whereas legal businesses pay tax, and we can regulate their ability to push sales.

It's a case of where she can't see the forest for the trees.

GARTH SCOWN

Whanganui

Minor quibble

How can minor parties improve their ratings if they are not included the same as every other registered political party?

Media has the responsibility to treat all the same, not just throw people in the rubbish because in their "opinion" they do not count.

Look at all these minor parties and give them the same treatment as the ones in Parliament now, you might be pleasantly surprised.

We have something like 15 registered parties all with something to offer and as yet they are still to be mentioned.

The present media diet of National, Labour, NZ First and Greens throwing insults at each other is absolute rubbish and killing any interest in the upcoming elections from the public.

Time to report facts from all parties fairly and non discriminately.

MERV SMITH

Bulls

Soul responsibility

In response to Carol Webb (Letters, August 4): I heard a story many years ago where a nurse was assisting in major surgery and heard the specialist doing the operation saying, "In all my years of work on the human body, I have never come across a soul."

"Well, that's all right," said the nurse, "next time I'm feeling unwell, I'll go along to a vet."

FR HALPIN

Whanganui

Testing time for Trump

Graham Lewis tried to make some kind of slur against US President Donald Trump for passing a cognitive test. Note, for passing the test. Actually, for passing the test at a level most people, even younger ones, do not manage.

Even geniuses like CNN's Don Lemon, who was trying to ridicule the President about the test, mistook a rhino for a hippopotamus in a page of the test he held up. The memory parts of the test, far more important than identifying an animal, are quite difficult, and the President did very well at that.

Perhaps Mr Lewis would be better off making snide comments about the presumptive Democrat nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden, who seems unable to remember which state he is in at any particular time, and is doing so well in the polls because his team are keeping him out of the public eye.

KA BENFELL

Gonvile