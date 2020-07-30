Dictators

It is with some discomfort that I hear two discredited organisations and a country are trying to dictate to New Zealand.

First the WHO (World Health Organisation) wants New Zealand and other countries to start opening up our borders in a limited fashion.

I'm sure the team of five million would not agree with that, we have gone through enough to have you dictate such a thing.

You were slow off the starting blocks to warn New Zealand and the world of the virus busting out of China.

Next we have China trying to spread its dictatorship to our shores when New Zealand decided not to support extradition to and from Hong Kong after China has breached a treaty signed when Hong Kong moved into a two-state relationship with mainland China.

China is extending its bases/powers in the South China Sea much to the concern of five countries in that area.

It's trying to buddy up with Pacific countries which is causing concern to Australia and New Zealand defence forces.

Its fishing fleets are moving south to feed their growing nation.

We don't need China and their products such as cheap vehicles and tourists - deal with democracies like Australia, USA, UK, Canada, Japan, Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Sri Lanka and our Pacific neighbours when the time is right. Start doing the paper work now!

BOB WALKER

St Johns Hill

Much to lose

Winston Peters, in a previous Labour government, was an excellent foreign minister.

This time, in my opinion, he is a menace.

Last year ... he berated China.

Within a week, our logs piled up on the wharves, because nobody in China wanted them.

Winston Peters condemns Hong Kong's harsh new laws, without condemning last year's riots, murders, arson, looting, sabotage, etc.

Should our little frigate have joined the five Australian navy ships to confront the Chinese navy last week; or join the two or three huge American aircraft carrier fleets off China's coasts?

Should we join America's campaigns "to isolate China from the civilised world", or force China to pay America trillions in compensation for the virus.

China and Hong Kong have never been democracies. Nor have a hundred other countries.

Winston Peters wants to shut down our trade with China, our biggest export market. China has nothing to lose. We have much to lose.

ALAN DAVIDSON

Gonville