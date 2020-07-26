Trust the word of scientists

Epidemiologists raised their concerns in regards Covid-19 based on their scientific knowledge and experience.

Unfortunately, some politicians have politicised the issue to address their own agenda.

One instance is the statement regarding the number of deaths that are caused by influenza. The WHO reported it caused between 290,000 and 650,000 deaths in 2019.

Covid-19 has claimed approximately 610,000 lives in just six-and-a-half months.

There is a vaccine that is available and effective to prevent some, or to reduce the severity, of the most dangerous types of influenza. That option is not yet available for Covid-19.

Also, of concern is that the future health of those who contract Covid-19 is not yet fully understood, however medical experts are discovering worrying signs in some recovered cases.

Kate Stewart (Letters, July 21) classifies the scientifically based warnings issued by epidemiologists as scaremongering. The deaths that resulted in those countries that ignored those warnings raised the human emotion of fear amongst many citizens, New York is a prime example. Once it became evident to ordinary citizens the impact Covid-19 was having, they acknowledged drastic action was required, accepting the lockdown orders issued by political leaders.

Lockdowns were always going to be a two-edged sword, both positive and negative impacts felt by individuals in the population at large. Governments have a vital role to play in providing their citizens with a safe society for them to live in.

Those governments that reacted quickly to stop the spread of Covid-19 did that by acting in the interest of their populations' wellbeing, not in some conspiratorial diminishing of its citizens' rights.

MAX WARBURTON

Whanganui

Save the smelter

I am writing to say that I read the article in the Whanganui Chronicle this morning, and my views are as follows:

1) Tiwai Point smelter should be saved by the New Zealand Government.

2) It will benefit the community and economic development of the area to keep it in future generations, so their children can benefit from future developments at the smelter.

3) The smelter closing will leave 2700 people without income, resources, a stable way of life, and it will affect future generations down the track; for example, NZ is already struggling with the fallout of Covid-19, and we don't want more people suffering unnecessarily, struggling to make ends meet from week to week, when there is a huge amount of poverty and homelessness around New Zealand.

I also point out that this an election year for Jacinda Ardern, and if she bails out on this opportunity to save the smelter, it could cost her votes on election day.

I am a firm believer that the Government should do their darnedest to save that smelter, because [the impact on] 2700 people's lives, way of life, and economic fallout would be huge for years to come.

RACHAEL FRANCES HAMPTON

Whanganui

Walking with dinosaurs

Last term our school went to visit The Dinosaur House in Raetihi.

Ian and Sarah Moore showed us through their historic museum on Seddon Street.

We watched an interesting short documentary about the Titanosaurus in the theatrette.

We were amazed as we walked through the carnivore, herbivore, and movie rooms.

They have a large REAL bone and fossil collection.

The dinosaur models were very realistic; you might even get to meet a real dragon. If your class is wondering where to visit, we reckon The Dinosaur House is well worth a visit.

KAKATAHI SCHOOL STUDENTS