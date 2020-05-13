Editorial: Day 50. Welcome to the new normal. For now at least.

With the overnight relaxation of level 3 restrictions most of us can from today begin to live our lives in a way much closer to the way we used to before Covid-19 changed everything.

But will we ever go back to the way we were? No, we cannot, and probably should not anyway. We've all learned our own lessons from this lockdown and in some ways our lives are better for it.

But a return to pre-Covid life is not necessarily a choice for the many New Zealanders who've suffered under lockdown, whether financially, or with their health or domestic situation.

Even those relatively unscathed will have to adapt in some ways.

Whoever you are, you've likely been through significant upheaval, the likes of which, fingers crossed, we'll never see again.

Covid-19 has been a watershed in all our lives, and it's far from over.

While regular activities are back on from today, and economic activity begins to ramp up, the tentacles of Covid-19 stretch well into our futures.

Under level 2 we will be expected to follow distancing guidelines in public and in our workplaces, but beyond that we'll still see and experience the lasting effects of an unprecedented lockdown.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

But you know what? We've come this far and for the most part handled it well. We've faced a massive threat head-on and done what was asked of us.

The challenge isn't over - Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern spoke yesterday of the "tough winter" ahead and said the next months and years will be the most challenging our country has faced in a very long time. The challenge ahead is huge, but we have tools to start chipping away at it.

We're on the right track. Again yesterday there were no new cases in New Zealand.

‌

To keep up the good work, this is what is being asked of us: keep our distance in public, if we're sick - stay home, practise good hand hygiene, keep social gatherings to 10 people at most, and keep track of our movements.

We will do our bit, and we expect our leaders to do theirs. Today's Budget will be expected to deliver a wide range of remedies for our Covid ills. It is an election year budget - yes don't forget we go to the polls this year - but the financial implications of what we've been through may limit any political capital to be gained by the big spend-up.

And frankly, September still seems a long way away.

Here's hoping today's Budget does something to make your situation better, as well as providing relief to those who need it most.

We can also do our bit here. Go local wherever possible. Take your newfound freedom and call on a local retailer or service. Visit someone who's spent 50 days in levels 3 and 4 alone.

It's a whole new world out there. Get out there, enjoy it, but please do take care.