Editorial

Today we enter the second half of a four-week lockdown in our fight against Covid-19.

Hopefully, we're over the hump.

Whatever happens at the end of these four weeks — whether the lockdown is extended or we can begin to open up again — we are closer to the end than we've ever been since we retreated into our bubbles on March 26.

By all accounts we're doing a great job.

At seven, the number of Covid-19 cases in the region remains low and there has been no new case for almost a week.

This is a direct result of the sacrifices we are all making by sticking to the guidelines.

But rather than be complacent we now need to be even more vigilant.

Health officials say the numbers are likely to peak over the next week and the only way to keep it low is to eliminate community spread.

If we can do that we'll be in a good position to get back to our normal lives sooner rather than later.

A message to Whanganui. Photo / Bevan Conley

What more motivation do we need to continue to do this?

This isn't just about the virus itself.

The measures taken to keep it under control have already had a significant impact on our community with lost income, lost jobs, cancelled events and huge disruption to our lives. Many have been affected badly.

We need to be able to pick up the pieces and help each other rebuild as soon as possible. The sooner we can get out of this, the easier that will be.

That's why we need to stick at it over the next few weeks.

It means we need to strictly follow the guidelines and continue to stay home unless we are on essential business such as going to the supermarket or pharmacy, to work at an essential job or for some exercise in your local area.

That's going to be a bit tougher as the days go on and we hit a significant long weekend where many of us would usually be taking off on holiday, hitting the beach or hanging out with mates.

We can't.

But we can continue to adapt and find ways make the most of the situation like many whose stories we've told over the past two weeks.

We need to continue to do this and look after each other as a community.

To borrow words from the image we've chosen for today's front page; Chin up, Whanganui. Kia kaha.

- The Whanganui Chronicle team.