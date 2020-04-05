Indoor bowlers urged to pick up the phone

Covid-19 will impact on so many. Wednesday is usually social indoor bowls for so many who are on there own and 70-years plus. All come together for the social side, not the winning. I would like to think we of the indoor bowls mix would pick up our phones on Wednesday's and just ring one of these people just to say hello and show a little kindness. This contact could be the person they would talk to and could make a big difference to them. So everyone, please be kind, stay Safe.

AILSA DICKSON Marton

Thanks for care

I wish to publicly thank the absolute professional care and attention I received recently at Whanganui Hospital.

The nurses and staff were outstanding and we as the public need to remember what a wonderful facility we have in the city.

There really are angels that walk this earth.

CLIVE E RIVERS Whanganui