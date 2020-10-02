Whanganui people have always dug deep to help the Breast Cancer Foundation and local organisers hope the tradition will continue this year.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month began on Thursday, and at the end of the month collectors in Whanganui will be shaking pink buckets to raise funds to support women going through breast cancer, search for new scientific discoveries, and spread the message about the importance of early detection.

Whanganui co-ordinator for the Breast Cancer Foundation Shirley Forward said because the disease was "so prevalent in New Zealand", there would be someone affected by it in Whanganui "every day".

According to the Breast Cancer Foundation website, 3300 women in New Zealand will be diagnosed every year, along with 25 men. On average, more than 600 people die from breast cancer each year in this country.

Thirty per cent of women who are eligible for free breast cancer screening through BreastScreen Aotearoa (ages 45-69) are not registered. At least 40 women are diagnosed with breast cancer in the Whanganui District Health Board area each year, with around 11 deaths.

"Don't think about going to get a mammogram, just get one," Forward said.

"Lobby your local MP as well, so that we can keep mammograms going longer and we can start sooner. At the moment they are not taking into account an awful lot of young women.

"Those young women will have families, and there's a chance they won't be able to see them grow up."

Forward said the New Zealand mentality towards health issues of "I'll just wait and see if it goes away" needed to change.

"Something like breast cancer doesn't just go away.

"We've had a lot of men that stop off to donate because they've had sisters, mothers or wives who have been affected, and it's horrendous, some of the stories you hear.

"When I was still working one of our managers got breast cancer and the boss set to and did a roster. He gave us the company car and everybody took it in turn to drive her down to Palmerston North for treatment, himself included.

"She's thriving today and we're all still in touch. Things like that involve the whole community around you."

Forward said that Whanganui residents had always been generous when it came time to donate to the cause, and that Whanganui "existed" on volunteers.

"I'm always blown away by the incredible generosity of Whanganui.

"Places like Zonta, City College, Volunteer Whanganui and Harrison's HireMaster have all been amazingly supportive over the years.

"They [Harrison's] always remember me because the first year I approached them I went in and asked to hire a breast pump instead of a balloon pump.

"Every since then they say 'ah, here comes the breast lady'. They always say there's no charge because it's a worthy cause, which is just amazing."

People can sign up to volunteer at www.pinkribbonappeal.org.nz or phone 0508 105 105.