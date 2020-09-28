Whanganui City Guided Walking Tours are back up and running (walking) from October to April, taking visitors and locals from the i-Site to points of interest around the city.

Former maths teacher Bob Griffiths is one of the four tour guides. He says they can always do with some more.

Tours are designed to take 90 minutes, but they can take longer if people want to ask a lot of questions or if they're particularly slow moving. Up to 10 people can take a tour and all levels of fitness and curiosity are catered for.

Bob says the guides are well versed in local history and love to show people around their city. Ticket holders receive a glossy brochure showing items of historical interest and information on each.

"There are quite a few different things we can talk about," says Bob. Customers generally leave written feedback and it's always positive.

Bob and his wife came here from the UK in the early 1970s and he took up a position at Collegiate School. They raised their two sons here.

Tours are $10 per person depart i-Site at 10am and 2pm on Saturdays and Sundays with special tours at other times by request — phone 349 3258.