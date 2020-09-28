Sustainable Whanganui has had two successful mask-making workshops after Harriet McKenzie (of Whanganui District Council's Safer Whanganui) asked our organisation to help with community mask making.

Harriet has concerns that using disposable masks adds to community waste. She also wonders if all families can afford to buy enough washable masks for all their members.

Sustainable Whanganui has donated fabrics and several sewing machines. We found people who would commit to making the masks.

Ann Handley and Robyn Sheard thought two production lines of three would work well.

Barbara Allan, Caroline Gray and Naomi Williams joined us.

Advertisement

WRRC Environment Educators confirmed we could use the Harekeke Room.

Barbara Allan and Caroline Gray make masks in the Harakeke Room. Photo / Supplied

On September 16 we cut, pinned and sewed, producing 60 masks of two different designs, putting most aside for Harriet to donate to the foodbanks.

On September 22 we were joined by three generations of the Cullen family, with Glenis Sharpe using a stretchy mask design. Harriet also visited to see how we were doing.

At alert level 1, masks are no longer compulsory on all public transport, although some authorities are insisting passengers wear them. They are recommended where physical distancing is difficult. The Ministry of Health recommends having face coverings available for all family members.

None of us knows what this tricky Covid-19 virus has in store for our future. I have heard we cannot expect things to calm down permanently until at least 2022!

With school holidays, we have decided on a two-week break but plan to be back on Tuesday, October 13.

We are happy for participants to make masks for themselves, family, friends and their community and will help where necessary.

More donations of cotton or stretchy fabrics are needed. If you can you help, please bring them to the Whanganui Environment Base, 83 Maria Plc.