

A group of eccentric English mountaineers formed a society that specialised in climbing to the top of high peaks and setting up tables and chairs for lavish silver service banquets for which they changed into formal clothes to dine. The Wanganui Tramping Club doesn't go quite that far but it does dedicate one weekend a year for its gourmet meal outing, usually with a theme.

In late August the club chose Maketawa Hut in Egmont National Park for this feast and the theme was Mad Hatters. Venues are usually close to road ends as the flash food tends to be heavier. On this occasion the menu was: Nuts, chippies, prawn cocktails, dhal chicken with rice, Asian salad, broccoli, ambrosia and pineapple lump fudge.

Hut fare will be a lot plainer for clubbies who venture into the hills in October with three weekend trips planned — to Whangaehu Hut, a high hut in Tongariro National Park; to Tutuwai Hut in Tararua Forest Park; and to an undecided location over Labour Weekend. A trip to South Wairarapa by the cycling group and five one-day tramps round off a busy spring month.

The club's full programme for October is: —

Sat-Sun 3-4, Whangaehu Hut, leader Mike

Sat or Sun 3 or 4, Puketawa Walk, leader Bruce

Sat-Sun 10-11, Tutuwai Hut, leader Dave

Sat or Sun 10 or 11, Waitahinga Trails, leader Terry

Sat 17, Manawatu Gorge Track, leader Dorothy

Sun-Tues 18-20, Wairarapa biking, leaders Lynn and Mike

Sat-Mon 24-26, mystery trip, leader Dave

Sat, Sun or Mon 24, 25 or 26, Lake Rotokare, leader Dorothy

Sat 31, Egmont exploration, leader Dave

Make all enquiries about trips to Barbara phone 348 9149 or Dorothy phone 345 7039.

The midweekers have a full programme of interesting trips every Wednesday. Those who get out on Thursday are in two groups, with a longer walk on October 8 and 22 and shorter ones for the TT2 group on October 1, 15 and 29. The Wednesday contact is Victoria, phone 027 6888 190, and the Thursday contact is Val, phone 345 0456.

To join weekend trips call the leader by the previous Tuesday at the latest. Call by the night before for day trips. As some trips have limited numbers, leaders have the final say about who to take as they are responsible for the safety and well-being of everyone on their trips. For further information contact Barbara at 348 9149 or visit our website www.wanganuitrampingclub.net

The next club meeting on Wednesday, October 7 at the Deerstalkers' Hall, Peat St, at 7.30pm will feature an illustrated talk by Corey Mosen on conservation and kea. He is the author of the book Ajax — the Kea Dog.