At Midweek we love the written word. To be able to take a selection of the available 26 letters and arrange them in a way that is informative, stimulating, motivating, entertaining or even vaguely interesting is one of the wonders of the literate world.

With this in mind, and in association with Professor Terry Cunliffe, ergonomist, we present a competition.

First and only prize is the chair (pictured), designed by Professor Cunliffe, who will also visit the winner's home and set the chair up at the winner's convenience, using the benefits of his extensive knowledge of ergonomics.

The chair was manufactured by Australasia's largest producer of office seating to ergonomic criteria provided by designer Professor Cunliffe. The chair's design/construction has been successfully mechanically tested and user trialled.

Professor Cunliffe is also a story writer of considerable talent, so to enter this competition and be in with a chance to win this chair, you must submit a short story to Midweek. Maximum length is 1000 words and the subject is of your choosing.

Stories will be judged by Professor Cunliffe and Midweek editor Paul Brooks.

Stories can be sent by email to Paul.brooks@nzme.co.nz as a Word document or in the body of the email, and the winning entry will be published in Midweek and online. The story remains the property of the author.

Entries close on Monday, October 25, 2020.