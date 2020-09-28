The Whanganui Jazz Club is thrilled to be hosting some of the finest musicians on the Wellington jazz scene when the Ambassadors of Swing come to the St Johns Club, 158 Glasgow St on Sunday, October 4.

The music scene in Wellington has been strong for many years, and it is always exciting to catch up with developments in the capital. Musicians are always trying out new formations to explore, and leader Oscar describes this, his latest project:

"The Ambassadors of Swing is made up of four of the busiest smoking guns from Wellington's ever-expanding jazz scene: Oscar Laven (sax/clarinet), John Rae (drums), Dan Yeabsley (double bass) and Whanganui-bred Ayrton Foote (piano). They dedicate themselves to capturing the essence of the hippest swing recordings from the 1940s, ruthlessly sticking to the genre with gunboat diplomacy and drawing on Coleman Hawkins, Count Basie, Ben Webster and more."

We are back to no covid restrictions and the St Johns Club is able to host our concert, with their kitchen operating as normal. Work to enlarge the performance hall in the club is nearly completed, and the new stage area is most impressive.

Come and listen to a repertoire of classic swing played by a group of outstanding contemporary performers.

The music starts at 6.30. Members pay $15, while non-members pay $25. Memberships are always available at the door.