Whanganui police are warning residents to be vigilant as we head into the summer months.

In the last 12 months there have been 1877 reported property crimes in the Whanganui district, ranging from burglary to minor theft.

Senior Community Constable Keith Thomson said reducing crime was all about taking steps in your own household.

"If you are working in the garden on those lovely summer days, please remember to put your tools or garden equipment away and lock them up securely," Thompson said.

"If you are a tradesman and leave your tools in your vehicle, we suggest parking it well up your driveway or having an alarm installed."

As well as being vigilant around the home, Thomson said being mindful of what was in your vehicle was key, especially when loaded up with goods.

"Please do not leave valuables in view of someone looking into your vehicle or walking past it. If you are Christmas shopping the boot of your vehicle is a better alternative for storage."

Thomson said Neighbourhood Support is also a valuable network in the prevention of crime.

"A group can be made up of two people or a whole street," Thomson said.

"The vigilant groups also in turn often report valuable information and take pride in keeping their area a safe place."

Thomson said one of the most effective strategies in reducing crime was to remain alert to activity around you.

"Be vigilant this summer and remember if you see something suspicious please call the police."

If you are interested in forming a group, you can call Neighbourhood Support on 06 344 6746.