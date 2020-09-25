[250920WCSup01.JPG]

Training For You Tutor Bex Carr, City Mission Whanganui Foodbank Coordinator Angela Crichton, and retail students Tainesha Metekingi-Shramka and Ngawari Simon-Taniwha delivering the donated goods. Photo / Karen Hughes

Staff Reporter

The City Mission Whanganui Foodbank had a special delivery this week following a fundraising effort by students at Whanganui tertiary education provider Training For You.

Fundraising efforts were taken on by students on the Training for You Retail course through The Little Campus Café, which operates on the campus in Ingestre St and is open to the public as a training initiative.

Customers were offered a hot drink in exchange for a can of food for one day only, and Training For You Campus manager Emma Murphy said she was "delighted to see the event so well supported by the community".

"It was such a great effort by the students and it was fabulous to see such wonderful community support," Murphy said.

As well as two supermarket trolleys full of cans and other non-perishable food items, $560 was also raised through a bake sale, raffle and on-site games. This was put towards essential items such as potatoes, carrots, sugar, eggs, and toiletries.

Customers also donated food items in the days leading up to the event.

"The atmosphere on the day was full of fun and excitement and the students really enjoyed fundraising for such a great cause," Training For You tutor Bex Carr said.