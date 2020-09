Traffic was brought to a brief crawl on the London St roundabout in Whanganui when a truck lost a load of gib on Wednesday morning.

The truck lost two pallets of six metre gib boards after the straps holding it in place snapped causing brief delays at the Fitzherbert St intersection on State Highway 3 at about 9am.

Police arrived shortly after to assist with traffic control and the removal of the plaster board and pallets.

The road was cleared by 10am.