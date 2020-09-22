It has been described as the art of listening combined with the science of hope.

For those who practice social work, it a multi-layered occupation that requires a strong drive to support others and a whole lot of specialised training and practice.

Today is Aotearoa Social Workers' Day - an annual event celebrating social workers and the work they do.

Whanganui District Health Board's clinical manager of social work Suzanne Cocker said social work is an "incredible opportunity" to advocate, promote, remove barriers and rally resources to support people to reach their goals.

"Social workers have the ability to conduct complex assessments, support people to adapt to major life events, and push back on discriminatory practices and systems that impact on people's wellbeing," Cocker said.

"We can cover issues ranging from physical health, mental health, public health, child protection, family violence, alcohol and other drugs, paediatrics, maternity, rangatahi, adults, older persons - literally any age group or life issue can fall into our mahi."

For Cocker, the job is as much a personal journey as a professional one.

"For me, social work is an extension of my values, my beliefs and my personality. It is a joy to be in a profession that is also my vocation."

Whanganui DHB employs 34 social workers, and there are more than 115 social workers across the Whanganui region.

To mark the day, a group of Whanganui social workers share a bit about themselves and the work they do:

Suzanne Cocker

Alex Pirikahu

I'm a social worker at Life to the Max Trust, working with children and their whanau. To me, social work means supporting whanau to be the best they can be, empowering them so they can be part of their community. Mo mahi tahi tatou me te Oranga o te katoa - We must work together for the wellbeing of all.

Kate Malcolm

I am currently on placement as a social work student at Life to the Max working alongside children and whanau. On my journey to becoming a social worker, social work to me means to make a difference in society where individuals and whanau can flourish no matter their background or struggles. I am extremely interested in helping people and whanau to reach their full potential and to find goals where they can achieve and succeed in a community through positive development and growth.

Ariana Matoe

Ko Ariana Matoe tōku ingoa. I work as the social worker/co-existing problems clinician at Community Mental Health and Addiction Services and I am part of the WDHB team that works alongside the family violence network in the Whanganui community. Social work, to me, means being part chameleon and part magician; no really the best advice I received while I was training, and that I still hold on to is "We are not here to do things for people, we are here to walk alongside them, so that they are able to achieve these things themselves, and realise their own strengths and capabilities".

Ateaapiitoko Rongo-Raea (Atea)

As the intensive home-based social worker (IHBSW) with Jigsaw Whanganui, I am privileged to travel and work with families and whanau in the Waimarino area which includes Raetihi, Ohakune and Waiouru. I am one member of a team of practitioners who cover Whanganui, Rangitikei and the Waimarino districts. This means I am offered the opportunity to work alongside and in partnership with families who have complex needs and challenges. I am fortunate to have worked various social work disciplines and roles over the last 25-plus years which enables me to design an approach or response in collaboration with the whanau that best meets their need. We implement changes towards a holistic whanau and family focus that seeks to enhance and reclaim mana. Services and resources in the rural districts are limited and often under-resourced, this requires that I have strong collegial networks that are maintained and sustained which include three primary schools and their supports through Ministry of Education, Ngati Rangi Trust, through Te Pae Tata and the Health and Community service at Maungarongo Marae, Ohakune Police and the Corrections service, Te Puke Karanga, Whanganui DHB services including Ruapehu Health, Te Oranganui and Oranga Tamariki. This ideally means a streamlined service provision to our valued community that continues to be responsive to this community and its needs.

Catherine Tofa

Ko Catherine tōku ingoa. I'm currently in a whānau support role through the facilitation of parenting programmes in our agency. To me the role as a social worker is such a privilege, the ability to be alongside and supporting whānau within our community is amazing.

Cheryl Clarke

Kia ora, my name is Cheryl, I am originally from Wales, but have been living in Whanganui for 15 years and love living in our beautiful city. I work in the Family Harm Prevention Team at Jigsaw Whanganui. We work with men, women and young people (aged 11 to 17), to address abusive behaviour and support them to make positive changes so that we can break the cycle of violence within our community. As a social worker I feel privileged to hear people tell their story and to walk alongside them as they make positive change.

Leanne Harrison

Kia ora koutou, ko Leanne toku ingoa. I am a social worker with Birthright here in Whanganui. Birthright provides free non-crisis services to whanau led by one person, whatever that looks like – mum, dad, grandparent, aunty or uncle. We provide parent education in the form of parenting programmes and have a weekly group session during term time which also gives an opportunity for socialisation. Covering many different topics such as life skills, cooking and crafts we help those we work alongside to set and achieve their goals and give them strategies to help cope with the external factors impacting their situation and outlook. We support families with advocacy and are also available to talk through any issues they may be facing. Birthright has had a presence in Whanganui for over 60 years, supporting caregivers and children from birth until they leave school. For me social work is diverse, challenging and enables me to stand up for social injustice. I have a passion for helping others, and I love empowering people to make positive changes for themselves and their whanau. I can make a small contribution toward making the world a better place, and that makes me happy.

Tracey Cropp

Hello, my name is Tracey Cropp and I am the social worker for Hospice Whanganui. I whakapapa to Taranaki through my mother's side - Ngāti Ruanui me Te Ati Awa and Australia through my father. My values are based on Whānaungatanga - relationships, kotahitanga, unity, inclusiveness, karakia, knowing who you are, what you do, identity, family, whanau, whanau whakapapa, whanau kaupapa; Mana Tangata: Dignity, relationships, protection, safety, patient and whānau involvement, respect, acceptance; Self-determination: Supporting individuals and whānau to be informed and exert control over their health and wellbeing, whānau centred approach, determination of their own goals, empowering, respect and proactive choice. My role is to support our whanau and families to walk this journey of change. Accessing Work and Income NZ (MSD), Age Concern, other health services, personal alarms and other social services that may meet your needs. Within my role I also provide support with grief and loss, this might be before and after the passing of a whanau member. This may be one on one support or coming into Hospice to attend the several support gatherings we run through the year. If you require further support emotionally we can explore what is available in our community to meet your needs. And those of your whanau and family.