It was a club rugby final with a difference on Saturday.

Usually at least 2000 people come to watch but this year Covid-19 alert level 2 limited the crowd to seven bubbles of 100 people each and members of the public missed out on tickets.

The games were streamed live on Facebook as a compensation.

In the Tasman Tanning premier final Waverley Harvesting Border claimed victory against defending champions Byford's Readimix Taihape while in the senior final Harvey Round Motors Ratana clinched the title against Ali Arc Logistics-DNA Kennels Marist Celtic.

Chronicle photographer Lewis Gardner was at Cooks Gardens to capture the action.

The Border players celebrate with their supporters. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Border supporters clap and yell encouragement. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Taihape people turn out to watch their Byford's Readimix team. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Youthful Taihape supporters get up close with the team. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Supporters of Harvey Round Motors Ratana were thrilled with their team's win. Photo / Lewis Gardner