It's not business as usual in these Covid times but businesses can still tap into the Regional Business Partner Network (RBPN) to buy the specific support they need.

Whanganui & Partners business advisor Tim Easton can put businesses in touch with the programme which spent $150,000 in their last funding round in Whanganui.

A second funding round began in July.

Whanganui businesses have fared better than expected through the pandemic and lockdowns, Easton said. But hospitality businesses are suffering a lack of revenue, manufacturers have had supply chains disrupted and retailers have been forced to sell online.

Advertisement

Funding from the RBPN has allowed businesses and sole traders to get advice - especially on cashflow, marketing and digital connection.

"This round will be open until the funding runs out, so I recommend anyone considering it to register your business today," Easton said.

People who have used the network have given good feedback. One of them is Whanganui artist Fleur Wickes. She worked with business advisor Toss Grumley of Wolf & Fox to create a working document for a business plan.

Grumley had a wider perspective on the arts sector than her own, she said.

"He was extremely good at working with me as an artist, and understanding the tightrope between the personal nature of the work and the business skills required to make a good living."

Wickes can follow the business plan they came up with, and it also works to give a bank or an accountant a clear picture of her business.

For more information and to register, go to whanganuiandpartners.nz/sme.