Act Party leader David Seymour was in Whanganui yesterday, hosting a public meeting at the War Memorial Hall as part of his party's 2020 election campaign.

The event was part of the party's nationwide bus tour, dubbed the "Change your Future" tour.

Around 25 locals joined Seymour and the party's environment spokesman David Court Whanganui War Memorial Centre, as well as a few Act party volunteers.

Seymour questioned why cities such as Whanganui, which hasn't had a Covid case in months, is still under level 2 restrictions.

"We need to ask ourselves first of all, how can we maintain elimination without the cost of ongoing rolling lockdowns and the uncertainty that creates for so many," Seymour said.

As well as Covid-19, Seymour also questioned the amount of Government expenditure and how the Government will pay it back.

"Spending without discipline is a form of fiscal child abuse. I am literally getting 12-year-olds asking me about the debt because they can see it will affect their future."

While not running a candidate in Whanganui, Seymour is hoping the party will do well in the party vote.

"The National party are getting into an advanced auction of stolen goods alongside Labour, and for those that can't tell the difference, I understand and Act's there to represent them."