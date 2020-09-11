Irish Ambassador to New Zealand Peter Ryan was in Whanganui on Friday to meet the local Irish community.

He also met Whanganui Mayor Hamish McDouall and Whanganui MP Harete Hipango.

Ryan, the first Irish Ambassador to New Zealand, has served as ambassador since the role was established in 2018. Previously he was the Consul-General to Hong Kong and before that worked in the banking sector.

Ryan said the relationship between New Zealand and Ireland is incredibly strong as both countries battle the global Covid-19 pandemic together.

Advertisement

"It's hard to think of a better relationship with anywhere else around the world. There's so many similarities and ties with heritage," Ryan said.

Ireland, which has a similar population to New Zealand, has more than 20,000 citizens living in New Zealand. Ryan said taking into account Kiwis with Irish heritage, there are countless more with strong connections to the country.

"We kind of count the Irish in terms of their heritage as well. We've got about one in six New Zealanders who are of Irish heritage."

Ryan said he is often found travelling across the country, meeting Kiwis and engaging with the Irish community.

"I spend quite a bit of time out and about spending time with community members when I can and letting them know what we're up to."

As for Whanganui, Ryan is a fan.

"I love it here, I've been up a few times and we have a sizeable Irish community here. It's always a great place to visit."