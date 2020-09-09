Eleven young leaders have had their work recognised as Rangitīkei District Council's Youth Awards winners.

Recipients at schools across Rangitīkei were visited by the Youth Council and judging panel who presented them with their awards.

The awards, now in their fifth year, are presented to young people between the ages of 12-24 who have contributed to the Rangitīkei District in the last 12 months in areas outside their normal education or employment.

Different categories include sport, environmental awareness, the arts, spirituality and cultural work.

An awards evening was originally planned for May and later rescheduled to August, however both were cancelled due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Instead, members of the Youth Council and judging panel travelled around the district, presenting the awards to recipients in their home towns.

Rangitīkei District Council Strategic Advisor for Youth Kelly Widdowson said the awards were an important way of recognising the incredible achievements of young people in the community.

"It's really great to meet these awesome young people and getting our youth council out there engaging with them," Widdowson said.

This year 50 young people were nominated for an award, slightly down from last year's 76. Widdowson puts this down to the Covid-19 disruption, and says the nominations still represent "a big win".

Nga Tawa Diocesan student and Rotary Leadership Award recipient Kathryn Fleming said the awards were "really important" for young people in the community.

"It really shows how many amazing young people we have in our district. Our youth need to be recognised," she said.

The judging panel for the awards included Rangitīkei Mayor Andy Watson and Deputy Mayor Nigel Belsham, as well as community and iwi representatives.

The awards are part of Rangitikei District Council's wider youth programme which includes the Youth Council, as well as youth "hang-out" spaces in Taihape, Marton and Bulls.

Rangitikei Youth Award Winners

Jack Murrell - Fortuna Forest Products Youth in Employment Award

Kathryn Fleming - Marton Rotary Leadership Award

Olivia Doughty - River Valley Eco Warrior Award

Emile Richardson & Isabella Wassilieff - Hautapu Pine Youth in Sport Award

Rohan Gower - The Downs Group Giving Back Award

Monique Whiteman - New World Marton Youth for Youth Award

Georgina Bryant & NTDS Wellbeing Council - Fortuna Forest Products Youth Group Award

Jack Inwood - Nga Wairiki O Ngati Apa Youth in Apprenticeships Award

Te Arawa Ratana - BJW Motors Change Maker Award

Musiluka Junior Mareko-Leupolu - Rangitikei Anglican Parish Wairu for Wellbeing Award