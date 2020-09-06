The Fest of Cultural Unity is coming to Majestic Square on Saturday, October 17.

The line-up will include the hot and spicy rhythms of Africa with The Afro Beat Band, led by leading New Zealand-based African performance artist Sam Manzanza.

There will also be a large range of local performers and entertainers to create a spectacular day-long, family-friendly event.

The Fest has attracted stallholders who have signed up to provide ethnic cuisine from around the world - the Middle East, Korea, the Pacific, India, Indonesia, Vietnam, South America and Kiwi favourites a traditional hangi or a good old hot dog on a stick, to name a few.

Mainstreet Whanganui events manager Kelly Scarrow says the event is unique in Whanganui because there is a real community effort to pull the event together. Mainstreet Whanganui is proud to be event managing this event with the Fest of Cultural Unity Committee to bring colour, vibrancy and a true sense of community to the heart of the city, she says.

"The Fest of Cultural Unity is a chance for people of all cultures, backgrounds, ages and interests to come together in the heart of our beautiful city, to share food, conversation, and engage with one another, all while having a good time. The event is organised by the community for the community to reflect and celebrate our cultural diversity within our city. These types of events are what community is all about."

There are still a few spaces for ethnic-food stallholders and cultural performers for the day; contact Kelly if you are interested.

For more information visit: facebook.com/WhanganuiFestivalCultures