Budding hip hop dancers have a chance to get their groove on with Whanganui's The Movement Collective.

Led by experienced dancer Pauline Hiroti and coach Kerah McLean-Duffy, The Movement Collective has been delivering hip hop classes to tamariki and rangatahi in the community.

When Sport Whanganui partnered with Whanganui City College to deliver a hip hop school holiday programme, the high number of registrations and positive feedback from the community highlighted the need for classes.

Due to that high demand and positive feedback, The Movement Collective has been delivering a series of classes during term three.

Advertisement

Classes are coached by McLean-Duffy, a former Whanganui City College student, and supported by Hiroti and Whanganui City College deputy principal Val Rooderkerk.

McLean-Duffy has been dancing for six years and was a member of the Whanganui City College Aotea Empire dance crew. After graduating in 2018, McLean-Duffy continued training with Aotea Empire as a teacher and choreographer.

"It wasn't until I joined Aotea Empire and had the chance to train under Pauline that I was able to really nurture my talent," McLean-Duffy said.

"It is fantastic to be able to share my skills with local youth and I hope to develop the talent that comes through these classes."

Sessions are carefully thought out and participants learn a hip hop routine that they perform to their friends and whānau in the last week to showcase what they have learnt.

Class options are Monday for 5-7 and 8-10 age group, and Wednesday for 11-13 and 14+ age group.

For more information about the classes or to register contact themovementcollectivewhanganui@gmail.com