Designer and pattern maker Kerry Ranginui says you don't need to have his level of skill to create a fantastic piece of wearable art.

The Whanganui-born fashionista and Project Runway finalist will be judging the Whangavegas Extravaganza heritage and ethnic wearable arts competition next month and he urges novice artists and designers to bring their creativity to the fore.

"I think people who have been spending a lot of time at home during the Covid restrictions of the past few months will know what they have to hand," Ranginui said.

"You don't need to spend a lot of money to create something sensational because this is art and it's about imaginative use of the materials at your disposal."

Kerry Ranginui wearing his copy of the black Victorian wedding dress which featured in the Here Come the Brides exhibition at Whanganui Regional Museum last year. Photo / Suppled

Conceived by Mainstreet Whanganui event manager Kelly Scarrow and Born and Raised Pasifika manager Hellen Puhipuhi as part of Whanganui Heritage Month celebrations, the competition is designed to encourage creative entries from participants of all ages.

"There are four categories to choose from in the wearable arts competition," Scarrow said.

"And there are three age categories - adults over 18, youth aged from 13 to 18 and a special tamariki category for children under 13."

Adults and youth can enter the Sustainability - Junk to Funk category where trash can be transformed into treasure. All materials used in this category must have been used at least once before.

The Aotearoa Heritage category is also open to both age groups and Scarrow said the parameters are wide.

"Designs can be inspired by the natural heritage of bush, mountains, oceans and rivers.

"Or heritage buildings, vintage cars and machines - it's about celebrating our heritage."

For those who like to light things up, there is the Cultural Fluro Frenzy category.

"This category is for creations that come alive under black light.

"Think vibrant colours, cultural fusion and the use of fluorescent colours and LED lights."

The World of White category is for adult entrants to create anything wearable in white.

"White can represent many different things in different cultures - peace, light, love, perfection, purity and spirituality.

"In some parts of the world, white represents death and mourning and in others it is associated with angels or good health."

Eligible contestants can enter in more than one category.

A Day at the Zoo is the theme for the tamariki category and pint-sized participants are encouraged to go wild with animal-themed entries.

Trophies will be awarded to the winners of each category and the overall winner will also receive a $500 cash prize.

Participants can model their own creations or have someone model for them.

Entries will be judged at the Whangavegas Extravaganza to be held at the Whanganui War Memorial Centre at 7pm on Saturday, October 3.

Alongside the Wearable Arts Fashion Parade will be the Ethnic Fashion Parade where participants are invited to showcase their unique ethnic and cultural costumes.

The entry fee for Wearable Arts categories is $10 and entries must be received by September 18. Entry forms can be obtained from Mainstreet Whanganui, 36 Ridgway St, or email kelly@mainstreetwhanganui.co.nz. Participants in the Ethnic Fashion Parade must complete a form. For any questions contact Hellen Puhipuhi at Born and Raised Pasifika on 06 343 5441.