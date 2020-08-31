Praise for health workers

My father recently spent over a month in the Assessment, Treatment and Rehabilitation Ward of Whanganui Hospital.

Working calmly and carefully is a multidisciplinary team using every opportunity of optimum care to improve my father's abilities and life.

I can't praise enough the organisational aspect of the ATR Ward - from top to bottom a smooth ship. From specialist/physician, doctors, registered nurses, devoted healthcare assistants, occupational therapists, very specialised speech therapist, physiotherapists, social workers, pharmacists and continence nurse.

The decision was to take Dad home, so we were given the opportunity of looking after him in room 5 - a specialised unit in the ward - to experience what it would be like on our own.

There, we were supplied with hospital meals. I was so impressed with the presentation and delicious variety. Who are those cooks in the hospital kitchen?

We are now at home, well prepared for the event. It is 24-hour care. We remain still connected to the ATR Ward and can approach them for any worries or concerns.

How blessed are we in Whanganui. Thank you.

D HALPIN

Whanganui

Pro-life or pro-death

As John Archer stated (Letters, August 20), in this election we have to choose between pro-life or pro-death candidates.

It has been said that there are two cultures in conflict in the world, the culture of life and the culture of death. A part of the culture of death is creating a culture of fear, where proponents are always trying to frighten people as a means of getting them to support killing and other anti-life policies.

Unfortunately that fear-mongering is what John Archer presented as he tried to claim that the pro-death people are the ones who are truly pro-life.

According to Mr Archer, large families were just a way for the rich to get richer, our population is "exploding", babies saved from abortion are simply going to die due to "drought, famine and warfare" caused by "tourism, dairy farms, motorways, economic development", and "cities". And, of course, this is all tied up in the neat little bow of climate change, or "global warming".

Mr Archer tells us that the world is over-populated, which it isn't, our population is exploding, which it isn't, that the effects of global warming are increasing at an exponential rate, which they aren't, and that "tourism, dairy farms, motorways, economic development" are "already killing millions" of people. Like, really?

It is truly absurd to claim that directly killing an innocent human being is somehow pro-life, and that disagreeing with a politicised science opinion on disputed scientific issues is pro-death.

Legitimate discussions, arguments, and disputes about global warming and its causes is not killing people. Poisoning, burning, and dismembering children to death in their mothers' wombs is.

KA BENFELL

Gonville