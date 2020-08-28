Daffodil Day was in full swing across Whanganui on Friday, and despite Covid-19 restrictions, Cancer Society events coordinator Alison Hollard said there were 18 booths around the city, as well as others in Ohakune, Raetihi, Bulls, Taihape, Hunterville and Marton.

"We have over 100 volunteers selling daffodils and merchandise," Hollard said.

"Luckily we had a few phone calls from people who had some daffodils to spare, so we were able to go and raid their paddocks and sell them down at the pop-up shop."

Hollard said Bayleys Real Estate had given the Cancer Society an extension to run its shop on Victoria Ave.

"The pop-up shop will continue until September 5.

"As of [Thursday] night we are up to $35,000, so we've blitzed the target of $20,000, which is what we raised last year.

"Maybe everyone was clearing stuff out during lockdown and had things they were sick of looking at that they donated to us.

'"It's been fantastic, and we feel very fortunate."