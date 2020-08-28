A Covid-19 community-based assessment centre (CBAC) will pop up at Whanganui's Trafalgar Square next week and health officials are urging people to take advantage of it.

It will operate on Tuesday, September 1, between 10am and 2pm in the empty shop opposite The Warehouse entrance.

This comes as the Ministry of Health requests an increase in community testing nationwide.

When the Ministry of Health reported the new Covid-19 outbreak in Auckland, the Central CBAC at Whanganui Hospital had an influx of people requesting tests but recently numbers have decreased.

CBAC clinical lead Helen Connole said people can go to the Central CBAC at the hospital or various pop-ups in the district over the next couple of weeks for testing.

"It is important to be vigilant at this time. We thank everyone for their continued support of the CBAC and staff, in helping to ensure our community remains safe."

The CBAC at Whanganui Hospital has had a decrease in people being tested in recent weeks. Photo / Bevan Conley

A Whanganui Regional Health Network spokeswoman said criteria for swabbing at CBACs have slightly changed and people who work in high-risk environments, such as in healthcare, aged care, border workers and air crew, are being encouraged to get swabbed.

People who are at greater risk of poor health outcomes if they were to contract Covid-19, for example, Maori, Pasifika, seniors and people with pre-existing conditions, and those who are potentially exposed to Covid-19 because of close contact with a confirmed or probable case, are also invited to be swabbed even if they have no symptoms, the spokeswoman said.

Symptoms include a cough, fever, shortness of breath, muscle aches, fatigue, headache, sore throat, loss of taste and smell, runny nose or diarrhoea.

During August, the Central CBAC and supporting general practices have swabbed more than 2000 people.

The spokeswoman said the Whanganui Regional Health Network and Whanganui DHB will provide updates on their websites and public Facebook pages.

The Central CBAC is operating Monday to Friday, 8am to 5pm, and Saturday and Sunday, 9am to 1pm.

The spokeswoman said if there is an influx over the weekend, hours may be changed to meet the demand.

Gonville Health will provide additional testing support from 9am to 4pm over the next week. Go to the back carpark of the Gonville Centre at 44B Abbot St. No appointment is required.

Rural residents should continue to go to their local general practice for testing.