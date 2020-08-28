Amendments are likely to be made to Whanganui's psychoactive substances bylaw - despite no such substances being available to buy legally at present.

Whanganui District Council bylaws have to be reviewed every five years, and the bylaw restricting where psychoactive substances such as synthetic cannabis can be sold is up for renewal.

It was made in 2014, at the request of council's Tupoho Working Party, and in response to the Psychoactive Substances Act which allows local authorities to restrict where new and legal drugs can be sold.

Manufacturers of the substances first have to prove they have no harmful effects on users.

But no substances have been approved for sale, or are likely to be, council policy analyst Justin Walters said, because getting approval is near impossible.

"Our policy just identifies areas where it could be sold, if it was to be approved."

The council's bylaw only needs minor amendments, and they will need consultation.

The bylaw is fantastic, councillor Josh Chandulal-Mackay said, because it is so restrictive.

"It would be pretty difficult to approve any application. It's a great policy, very artfully done, whoever is responsible for it," he said.

The bylaw was a team effort, Whanganui Mayor Hamish McKay said, made when Annette Main was mayor.

"We did get an artful solution."

Safer Whanganui manager Lauren Tamehana said a working group was looking at a project about methamphetamine.

Councillors adopted the proposed review. Consultation will begin on August 31.