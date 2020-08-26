The Covid-19 pandemic led to the cancellation of Artists Open Studios and the Whanganui Walls street art festival this year but the large scale works created by visiting and local artists in 2019 are a lasting reminder that the arts are an integral part of the city.

What will be gracing the walls of Whanganui in 2050 and will the city still have a thriving arts community in 30 years?

Liz Wylie asked some current key players in the arts to share their predictions.

Bill Milbank has been involved in the Whanganui arts scene for around 45 years and was director of the Sarjeant Gallery for more than 30 years.

"I imagine that people will still be making art with the same materials and using the same methods although they will certainly be making use of new technologies as well," he said.

Milbank said American professor Suzanne MacAulay, former director of the Quay School of the Arts at the Wanganui Polytechnic (now UCOL) had a vision for nurturing artists in Whanganui and he would like to see her ideas reinvigorated in future.

Bill Milbank said Suzanne MacAulay (seen talking a group of young artists during her time in Whanganui) predicted a bright future for arts in the city. Photo / File

"I think there will be excellent opportunities for collaborations with the Sarjeant Gallery in its redeveloped form and I believe the future of arts in Whanganui will become more invigorated than ever before."

New Zealand Glassworks manager Scott Redding also imagines a bright future for Whanganui arts.

Advertisement

"I think it will become bigger, bolder and better," he said.

"Whanganui is likely to keep building its reputation and become the arts capital of New Zealand."

Redding is especially enthusiastic about the future of NZ Glassworks.

"The methodology is the same as it has been for hundreds of years but people keep getting better at it, he said.

"There are glass facilities and hot shops closing worldwide so I predict a growing demand for what we can provide."

Redding said he hadn't thought as far ahead as 2050 but cannot see any reason why glass art will not continue to thrive.

"I may not have a 30-year plan but I've been working on a 10-year plan for expansion.

"We want to extend the facilities to allow for more teaching, workshops and residencies."

Advertisement

Sarjeant Gallery director Greg Anderson said he had no doubt that the redeveloped gallery with its new extension will be a thriving place in 30 years.

"I don't have a crystal ball but I believe the Sarjeant has been well future-proofed," he said.

"I imagine that people will have the same sort of appreciation for art that they do now but there is likely to be a lot more digital media.

"There will be provision for the growth of new media but I believe that people will always crave physical connection with art and we saw a big growth in visitor numbers when Covid restrictions moved to level 2 in May."

Anderson said arts education will be a key component of the Sarjeant's future.

"The redevelopment will allow for the Sarjeant to expand on the education we provide for schools and offer life-long art education experiences.

"The current internship programme is likely to grow as there has been a real expansion in art career pathways and it seems likely that will continue."

He also sees continued collaboration with UCOL Whanganui where the Sarjeant Gallery will be a venue for students to gain authentic experiences outside the classroom.

In general terms, Anderson imagines Whanganui will be a centre of excellence for the arts in 2050.

"The current council has been very impressive in its support for the arts and that has shown a lot of dividends.

"I imagine that will form a very good blueprint for future councils."

Whanganui & Partners strategic arts lead Emma Bugden has no doubt Whanganui will be known internationally as a creative city with art "at the heart of its kaupapa" in 2050.

"Acclaimed artists and entertainers will live here but work everywhere, using new technology to broadcast their creativity far and wide," she said.

"Creativity will be valued throughout the workplace as artificial intelligence takes over repetitive tasks, and our children will take it for granted they can grow up to be a Whanganui artist."