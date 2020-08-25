Whanganui transport providers are getting to grips with the Government directive that face masks will be mandatory for anyone travelling on public transport from next Monday.

While the country is at alert level 2 and higher, it will be compulsory for people travelling on buses, planes, trains and ferries to wear face masks to protect themselves and others.

Horizons Regional Council communications officer Megan Smith said the logistics of implementation are being worked through for the council's bus services.

"As the Government announced this requirement [on Monday], we are currently working at a national level as to how mandatory face masks will be implemented for passengers onboard public transport services within our region," she said.

"We are working alongside our operators who are also figuring out what this looks like for their drivers."

Regular Whanganui bus passenger Shirley Dollimore said she is ready to comply with the regulations and has purchased a supply of disposable masks.

"I catch the bus most days and I want to be safe," she said.

"People have been really good about keeping their distance since we went back to level 2.

"It is a good bus service in Whanganui and the drivers are always nice so I hope people will do their bit and wear masks.

Fellow passenger Penny Katene said she believes it is fair enough to introduce the regulation but thinks transport providers should be willing to supply masks.

"Some people will try to get on the bus without them and it shouldn't be up to the drivers to keep them off.

"It will be easier for everyone if they have masks to give passengers who are not wearing one."

Air Chathams general manager Duane Emeny said his company is prepared for mandatory mask-wearing when flights resume on September 7.

"Last time we went to level 2, we implemented our own PPE policy so we are quite well prepared," he said.

Rhondda Anderson, of River City Cabs, said taxis are not included in the directive at this stage.

"Ubers were mentioned but not taxis," she said.

"The New Zealand Taxi Federation is talking to Government so we're waiting to hear from them as to how it will affect us."

Anderson said level 2 restrictions such as cleaning and hand sanitising are in place and passengers are required to sit in the back seat of taxis.

Wairua riverboat captain Sam Mordey said he is not making mask-wearing mandatory for passengers at this stage.

"We are observing the cleaning, hygiene and distancing regulations," he said.

"Distancing is not a problem as our passenger numbers have declined dramatically since Auckland went to level 3."

Mordey said he encourages more locals and visitors from other regions to come and enjoy a riverboat experience.

Local Driving Miss Daisy franchisee Clive Aim said he was waiting on a directive from head office but he will be asking drivers and passengers to wear masks.

"I have a supply of masks for drivers and ideally our passengers should have their own.

"We wouldn't leave anyone behind but it's better if they supply their own.

"We have a very good tracking system with drivers scanning the Covid-19 QR codes everywhere they go."

A Ministry of Education spokeswoman said there have been a lot of questions about regulations for school transport.

"The Minister of Health announced [yesterday] that he would set out more details on Thursday including how the rules will work in practice on public transport and what will be asked of passengers and operators."

She said the Ministry will provide specific advice and guidance for schools and early learning services soon after that announcement.