Whanganui recorded the warmest temperature in the country on Sunday with a high of 20.2C.

But a new set of cold fronts is making its way from the South Island, bringing a cold southwest change and cooler air to the region.

Metservice meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said there had been dynamic atmosphere over the Tasman Sea which had seen several fronts and troughs pass over the upper half of the country.

"There were plenty of showers to go around on Monday as a trough passed with an unstable northwest flow and some thundery weather in the western and central North Island," he said.

Advertisement

"The wind change to southwesterly is now bringing cold fronts with cooler daytime temperatures for Whanganui."

Makgabutlane said the cooler temperatures, along with showers, were expected to linger until Friday, which would still be quite cool with an expected high of 15C, but should be dry.

"The rain is expected to return on Saturday but all-day sunshine is forecast for Sunday."

Temperatures throughout the week range from lows of 6C to highs of 17C.

The temperatures may be cooler but the daylight hours are growing longer with the sun expected to rise around 6.55am and set at 5.50pm this week.