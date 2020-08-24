A nationwide non-profit organisation has hit the streets of Marton with hopes of starting a conversation and putting an end of the use of meth in the community.

The Anti P Ministry was founded in 2007 in Wellington by Brendon Warne and gained traction and a community through social media.

Fast forward 13 years, the organisation has not only gained two mobile buses to take around the country to share their message but the organisation has also started up in Australia and the US.

One of the 7000 members is Marton home owner Hemi Blake who is now part of the team who gets out into communities and educates them on how people can overcome addiction and keep themselves and their families safe.

"A lot of the team are members, we've just taken our own initiative to clean up our own communities after recovery and from being in the realm we see it on the streets, we're very clear-minded, we see the bad man, we see the dealer, the cook and they notice us and it's a good thing because we're putting it to them that we're here and we care," he said.

After moving to Marton from the Far North, Blake said he wanted to create a hub that people can come to, to get help.

"I'm wanting for everyone to know we are there, you can talk to us and know you're safe."

Blake said he is an ex-user himself and has been clean for more than 16 years.

He said if someone came forward seeking help the team can put them in touch with a recovery team from Auckland or supply them with the resources they need to get clean.

The founder drove one of his mobile buses from Wellington and picked up members of the Ministry in Palmerston North and Whanganui and brought them to Marton to reassure Blake their organisation is strong and needed throughout the Whanganui region.

Blake said since he has been putting up posters around the town he has had a lot of people messaging him asking for help and he said this re-emphasises the need for a hub to be in Marton.

"It affects the poor people but it also affects the wealthy as well through their children."

He believed there were few organisations around New Zealand that people feel like they can come to for help.

"Unless you already go through the court or you go to jail and learn in there, but it's too late as you've already got a record and you're fighting to get kids back and that's what we're trying to prevent.