Have you seen him?

Police are seeking information on the whereabouts of 26-year-old Joseph Hobson who is believed to be in the Whanganui area. He has a warrant to arrest issued by the Auckland District Court on July 28, 2020. Police are keen to hear from anyone who might have seen him or know of his whereabouts. Information can be provided by phoning 349 0600 or anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Photo / Supplied

New date for Fordell

The change to this year's election date has caused the Fordell/Mangamahu branch of Rural Women NZ to change the date of its Meet the Candidates evening to September 18. The public meeting will be in the Fordell Hall at 7pm and attendance costs a gold coin. Supper will be served.

Pipe quality sketchy

The new pipes being put under Gloucester St at its Glasgow St intersection in an inground services upgrade may have to be replaced, Whanganui District Council senior stormwater engineer Kritzo Venter says. The contractor has reported a quality issue with the pipe materials, and the pipes are being tested. Pipes in an area of 6m around the intersection may have to be replaced.

Correction

The Victory Shed at Whanganui's port is being undermined by river scouring but will not be demolished. Another shed, known as the Red Shed, will be demolished.

New lifestyle liftout

