The Ruapehu District has been allocated $7.78 million from the Covid-19 Response and Recovery Fund towards the development of social and affordable housing.

Infrastructure Minister Shane Jones announced the funding on Thursday.

Ruapehu Mayor Don Cameron thanked Jones for recognising the housing challenges facing rural communities such as Ruapehu.

"Ruapehu has a wide range of housing problems affecting all sectors of our

community from homelessness, overcrowding and unaffordability through to a

shortage of housing for essential workers and others," Cameron said.

The lack of suitable housing was putting a "real handbrake" on the district's economic growth and social wellbeing.

He said there is a national housing crisis that is not limited to big cities.

Ruapehu mayor Don Cameron believes the funding will help the district recover from Covid-19 by providing jobs and training opportunities. Photo / Bevan Conley

The funding will enable the council to get vacant council land ready for housing development and then partner with other organisations, which could include government agencies such as Kainga Ora, community housing providers, iwi or private investors, to undertake the housing build in stages over the next few years.

"Initially we are planning to undertake a small proof of concept housing project in

Taumarunui; however, there are also options in Ohakune and Raetihi," Cameron said.

"We are looking to have civil works starting around March 2021 for first site and first proof of concept homes around June-October 2021."

Alongside addressing housing issues, Cameron said the funding will help the district to recover from the impact of Covid-19 by providing jobs and training opportunities while supporting wider economic activity.

"We are very excited for the timely boost that this will mean for our business

community and the flow-on effect it will have for our whānau and communities."