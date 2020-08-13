Whanganui scholar, Tom Devine has just achieved another prestigious endorsement for his research, winning a $100,000 scholarship.

Devine was awarded the annual Fulbright Science and Innovation Award this month at Parliament.

Around 20 graduates are chosen and can apply for it by writing two essays, one of which is a personal statement.

"My research now is about Covid but it wasn't back then because I applied back in October last year, but it was preemptive because when I was there for my interview I said I want to do infectious disease and I want to look at inequality from infectious disease in indigenous people and then Covid happened."

Devine received the exciting news that he had won the award last year but it was kept a secret until the award ceremony.

Before the ceremony, the 21 award winners were invited to a three-day programme where Fulbright brought them all together for a meet and greet and then they went on to learn about how to be a good ambassador and cultural exchange.

They then had a formal ceremony with Members of Parliament, Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters and the American Delegation Embassy.

Devine also recently won this year's Gordon Watson $12,000 scholarship that would take him across the world to study at New York's Ivy League Columbia University.

He was set to jet off at the start of September but has decided to defer for a year due to the Covid-19 outbreak in America.

"I feel like the whole world's in a bit of a situation but its really shining the lens on inequality, this whole discussion around Covid and that's really the centre of my research looking at what a post-Covid world will look like and how we're going to deal with things like distributing the vaccine."

He said the spirit of the scholarship is amazing and is set around the cultural exchange.

"It was started by the senator in the aftermath of World War II and he had this vision that with more cultural exchange and the sharing of ideas the more we can build understanding and therefore have a more peaceful world. And I think nothing is more relevant than that because what we need is international co-operation and understanding."

He said he very honoured to have achieved it.

Devine said there are also others for scholars, artists and teachers and in total 49 New Zealanders and US graduates were granted an award.

For the coming year, Devine is actively seeking employment and hoping to find something in the public sector related to his research.

His scholarship will contribute towards fees and living expenses while he studies.