People are queuing at Whanganui supermarkets and the Community Based Assessment Centre (CBAC) as New Zealand prepares for Covid-19 restrictions to be reintroduced today.

Auckland is moving to alert level 3 from midday Wednesday, as four cases of community transmission of Covid-19 were announced last night.

The rest of New Zealand will move to level 2 from midday Wednesday.

The restrictions will last three days until midnight Friday.

This morning there are queues of people in vehicles waiting to be tested for Covid-19 at the Community Based Assessment Centre (CBAC) on the Whanganui Hospital grounds. There are also queues at supermarkets.

Air Chathams has cancelled its scheduled flights between Whanganui and Auckland on Thursday and Friday.

There are changes to today's timetable. Whanganui to Auckland flight 3C709 scheduled for 4.45pm will now depart at 12 noon. Auckland to Whanganui flight 3C708 scheduled for 6.20pm will depart at 3pm. An extra Whanganui to Auckland flight will depart at 4.30pm. Face masks are compulsory on all flights.

"If you are due to travel to/from Auckland during this time and wish to change your travel plans now, you have a number of options available including an alternative flight in the next 14 days or a credit voucher," the airline's website says.

"We may need to cancel some flights due to the alert level 2 & 3 restrictions. Where a domestic flight is cancelled, customers will be contacted directly with available options, which depending on the circumstances may include additional options."

Burwood Motel manager Aimee Ashworth said she was assuming that, when she opened her emails this morning, some advanced bookings would be cancelled.

"I haven't actually done that yet, I'm too scared," Ashworth said.

"The situation isn't great, but as long as everybody stays healthy and safe, that's the main thing."

Ashworth said the motel was fully booked with domestic tourists.

"We're very busy, and I believe a lot of other accommodation providers are too, so it will be a shame to see it die down again.

"We've been through it before though, and we just have to go back into that mode again.

"I've still got all the old paperwork and the QR code from last time."

Staff at Caroline's Boatshed are preparing for social distancing rules to come into place at midday today. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Caroline's Boatshed restaurant manager Jack Bullock said the venue's operation model would be "adapted" to fit level 2 requirements.

"We need to reduce our tables down so we're under 100 people, and people need to be 1 metre apart," Bullock said.

"It's about preparing for the worst I guess, because no doubt it's going to come.

"We've kept the hand sanitiser stations in place, and the QR codes will be used as of course."

Bullock said the restaurant staff were preparing themselves to be able to operate safely, and it was important to remain open to keep everybody paid.

"We had some really strict procedures in place the first time around, so we'll be picking that up again as the levels go up.

"It actually means having more staff on in order to keep a single server per table and having your own sections.

"We have over 100 people each service and it feels a bit like our hand has been put up behind our back again.

"We have no choice but to adapt and keep our doors open."

New Zealand Aged Care Association has advised all facilities to close their doors from midday. Photo / File

New Zealand Aged Care Association has advised all facilities to close their doors from midday.

Chief executive Simon Wallace said it is a precautionary measure.

"The NZACA advice to all rest homes is to move into a three-day lockdown until midnight on Friday. That means no visits and no staff moving between facilities," he said.

"This is a precautionary measure and further advice will be issued on Friday to apply from Saturday onwards."

Splash Centre manager Dave Campbell said the pool and fitness centre complex will be following all Ministry of Health guidelines under level 2.

Social distancing will be place, surfaces cleaned regularly and contact tracing in place.

The centre will monitor numbers to ensure the facility has no more than 100 people.

Due to the small area sizes, the sauna and steam room will be closed until further notice.

Whanganui River Markets co-ordinator Annette Main said they wouldn't be making a decision about whether Saturday's event would go ahead "until we know that the level 2 restrictions will remain after midday on Friday".

Horizons Regional Council says its services will essentially continue as normal with extra physical distancing and contact tracing precautions.

Chief executive Michael McCartney said emergency management staff are continuing in a monitoring role and welfare support is on standby.

"All our customer service centres remain open at normal hours although we ask that where possible people pay their rates online so we can keep up physical distancing," McCartney said.

"Our staff will be behind screens and regular sanitising of surfaces will occur.

"All our other staff that interact with members of the public and externals will continue to do so with physical distancing and contact tracing in place."

Public transport services will run on normal timetables but with physical distancing in place, which will mean limited capacity.

"We are asking passengers to self-manage physical distancing on the buses by sitting one seat apart and remaining 2 metres away from others while waiting at stops. Due to needing to create more physical space on services we ask that people travel outside peak hours if possible."

Buses will have QR code posters for contact tracing.

What you need to know for level 2

You can still continue to go to work and school, with physical distancing. Wear masks if you can in public.

No more than 100 people at gatherings, including weddings, birthdays, funerals and tangihanga.

Businesses can open to the public if they are following public health guidance, which include physical distancing and record keeping.

People at higher risk of severe illness from Covid-19, for example those with underlying medical conditions and older people, are encouraged to take additional precautions when leaving home.

Practice good hygiene - stay home if sick.

At alert level 2, public venues such as museums, libraries and pools can open if they comply with public health measures and ensure 1 metre physical distancing and record keeping.