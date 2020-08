Police have recovered firearms, ammunition, drugs, cash and a stolen swing set after searching several properties in the Taumarunui area.

Ruapehu response manager Senior Sergeant Grant Alabaster said local officers executed the search warrants with the help of Whanganui officers and the specialist Wellington dog unit.

During the operation, police recovered 11 firearms, a large amount of ammunition, methamphetamine, cannabis, cash and a swing set that was stolen from a local playground in Cherry Grove.

A 51-year-old man and a 46-year-old woman are due to appear in Hamilton District Court today facing various firearms, drug and dishonesty charges.

A 41-year-old man is due to appear in Taumarunui District Court next week, with charges being considered.

"This is the second wave of search warrants carried out in the Taumarunui area over the past couple of months targeting organised crime," Alabaster said.

"It was the collective effort of everyone involved that helped to produce this excellent result.

"Police's aim is to continue targeting those who bring harm to our community."