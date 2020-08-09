Every Monday the Chronicle fires 10 questions at a Whanganui local. This week Liz Wylie talks to UCOL campus manager and Heritage House co-owner Bronwyn Paul. Paul described herself as a "smash queen" after taking a dive down the staircase at Heritage House while rushing off to work three weeks ago. One broken shoulder, a dislocated knee, badly sprained ankle and bloodied nose later, she is grateful it wasn't worse and that she lives in the midst of a caring community.

What are the hardest parts of being injured and physically limited right now?

So many things - I'm fiercely independent and not being able to shower and dress myself, sleeping in a chair, inability to go to work, unable to paint our new renovations, having the patience to just be patient and heal. I think of the thousands of times I've raced up and down those stairs - I have a new respect for them now.

Is there any upside to being out of action?

No, I am an action kind of person but I give thanks and I am incredibly grateful that I didn't suffer far more debilitating injuries. Knowing what had happened, the hospital staff said I was a very lucky person. I agree.

What are you reading right now?

'The Girl Who Takes an Eye for an Eye' by David Lagercrantz, which is number five in the series following on from 'Girl with the Dragon Tattoo' by Stieg Larsson.

What is the best book you've ever read?

Two very different favourites - 'My Fight/Your Fight' by Rhonda Rousey and 'Ogilvy on Advertising' by David Ogilvy. The first because it starts as a story about despair and turns into a tale of triumph. The Ogilvy book was recommended to me when I was working in marketing. I didn't think it would be very interesting but it turned out to be one of the most inspiring things I've ever read.

What is your favourite film?

'The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel'. It is a film I could watch over and over. When we visited Mumbai I wanted to visit the hotel but the locals couldn't tell me where it was and they hadn't heard of the film.

What do you enjoy most about being campus manager at UCOL Whanganui?

Everything - the meaningful connections with our community, the passion of our tutors and most of all being witness to students who grow and thrive in UCOL's supportive learning environment.

What is the most memorable event you have hosted at Heritage House?

That's a hard one as Heritage House has hosted so many incredibly memorable events. Hosting Prince Harry for lunch has to be a standout. The sworn secrecy, the security detail and planning to perfection – Heritage House was perfect for this event.

What are the things you love most about Whanganui?

Remember that old song 'Hooked on a Feeling' by BJ Thomas? To me, Whanganui invokes all the good feelings that are about time, place and people. For me, place is always about the people and in Whanganui there seems to be an innate sense of positivity, local pride and partnership.

Where would you take visitors if they have never been to Whanganui before?

I actually do this - breakfast at the River Markets, sometimes taking a trip on the Waimarie, NZ Glassworks, coffee at Article, Sarjeant Gallery. Sometimes a little retail therapy in Victoria Ave, late lunch at The Citadel and visit to Castlecliff Beach. Winter Gardens and walk around Virginia Lake, driven heritage tour, up to Durie Hill lookout to watch the sunset, then walk from Heritage House to a local cafe or bar for a fab meal. The fairy lights in the trees make Victoria Ave magical by night.

What's the first thing you want to do when you're fully mobile again?

Spend a weekend on our boat catching up with our marina buddies.