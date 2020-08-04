Whanganui District Council will consult the public about whether to buy two sections that would preserve a view from Durie Hill.

In June, community group Step Up Durie Hill asked the council to buy the property at 9 Blyth St, and the matter was considered at the council meeting on Monday. Step Up Durie Hill members Sue Morgan and Donald Trott were there to listen.

Council officers said the purchase of both 3 and 9 Blyth St would be needed to fully preserve a view from the base of the Durie Hill War Memorial Tower. However, they said the suburb already had plenty of green space, the same view was visible from other places nearby and there were other options to maintain or improve it.

They did not recommend the purchases.

Under its Long Term Plan the council must supply 90 per cent of households with open space within 800m. Durie Hill already meets that requirement, council property manager Leighton Toy said.

Anything extra would fall outside current levels of service and require public consultation.

Councillor Helen Craig said both sections should be bought, because the tower and Durie Hill Elevator were Whanganui's top tourist spots. A house on either section would obscure the view.

"For me this isn't about creating another community reserve. It's about preserving this incredible view shaft. I know it's money, but we should also be stewards for the future."

The sections are for sale for $255,000 and $265,000. Councillor Rob Vinsen said buying them would cost at least $520,000, whereas if houses were built on them they could bring in $10,000 a year in rates.

"I'm sorry to be the grinch, but we need to think about the ratepayer," Vinsen said.

The views were available from other spots in the vicinity, councillor James Barron said.

But councillor Kate Joblin agreed with Craig about the importance of preserving the view. She said the purchase could be loan-funded and paid off over time, and surplus green space in the suburb could be sold to finance it.

The area could use more beautification, several councillors said, and Durie Hill should get help with its vision of becoming a "garden suburb".

Mayor Hamish McDouall wasn't sure about the merits of buying either section, but agreed consultation was important.

"In truth what I'm supporting is the resolution to go out and hear from our ratepayers."

The decision to consult on buying both sections was narrowly won, with six councillors for it and McDouall, Barron, Vinsen, Graeme Young and Josh Chandulal-Mackay against.