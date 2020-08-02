Every Monday the Chronicle asks a local 10 questions about themselves, revealing their passions and some things you didn't know about them.

Today Lucy Drake speaks with Whanganui District Health Board chief executive Russell Simpson.

What motivates you to get out of bed every day?

Working to help a community that's what gets me out of bed, it's wanting to make a difference for our community and our people.

When you're not in your role at the DHB what do you enjoy doing during your downtime?

I love going to the mountains and climbing or running up the mountains. Some are ultramarathons, some are just marathons and some just shorter distance but I just love getting in the bush in the mountains and away from everyday life. I also love sailing and my most memorable sail was from Auckland to Fiji. It took 9-10 days and we came from a tail-end of a cyclone leaving Auckland but it was beautiful once we got a bit further north. I learned to sail in the last 10 years and I've done a lot which is awesome and again, it's just that escape and just getting away.

What is your favourite music to listen to?

I love Pearl Jam. Alive and Better Man are probably my two favourite songs.

What would be your favourite go-to home-cooked meal?

I can't go past a good roast lamb with roast potatoes and kumara.

Who would be the most famous or influential person in your life?

Sir Edmund Hillary would be at the top of my list but I never met him but he's inspired me to do lots and take on big challenges.

He's a guy that through his books and reading about him and history, he's really had a huge influence in terms of my passions and the way I deal with life.

People like Tana Umaga I've met as I use to be quite heavily involved with rugby and a lot of the All Black captains I've met.

What is your favourite season of the year?

I love summer because of the temperatures and the fact there's not a lot of snow on the mountains so they're easier to climb. And longer days and everybody is happy or happier.

If you were not in your current role at the DHB what is another career path you would like to take?

I would love to go and work for DoC as a ranger, that's my dream job.

If you were able to live anywhere else in the world where would you live?

I would say Scotland because it's similar to New Zealand, and because of the culture and the history and with a name like Simpson I have family ties.

What is one piece of advice you would give your 20-year-old self?

I would say enjoy yourself and make memories and don't be too serious.

What would your earliest memory be?

Probably my first aeroplane flight where my dad took me to Blenheim. It would probably be my earliest childhood memory that really stands out. He was working so I was just joining him for the day.