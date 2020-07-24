Two long-awaited exhibitions are opening at Whanganui's Space Studio and Gallery.

Walking into Mike Marsh's "I was there" exhibition in gallery 1 might make you feel as if you have missed some very interesting music gigs.

You may even believe that you did attend some of them - and that is exactly what the artist would like you to think.

"They are all gigs that never happened by bands that never existed," Marsh said.

"But I have made them look authentic enough that people might wish they had been there."

Marsh's fictional bands The Nervous Bowels, The Mouth Swabs, The Bamboo Shoots and others have been recurring themes in previous works and he has introduced some new line-ups to the mix for this new exhibition of posters for shows that didn't happen for bands that don't exist.

The mixed-media works include a numbered series of "poster walls" just as you might see on a city building or pillar as well as several individual posters.

"I've been doing a lot of collages lately and it has been a bit of a challenge to find the images I'm looking for in the right sizes.

"Most magazine photos are not big enough so I've had to expand my searches."

Marsh also creates fabric patches and button badges for fans of the fictional bands in his work.

Auckland artist Cam Edward working on Reputation which features in the Perspect exhibition at Space Studio and Gallery. Photo / Sait Akkirman

In the next-door gallery at Space is the exhibition named Perspect which features three large paintings by Auckland artist Cam Edward.

Edward's paintings are inspired by the recent electronic music of Twig Pigeon.

Twig Pigeon is the artist name adopted by Whanganui expatriate Ricky Simmonds who now resides in Auckland. The young musician departed Whanganui for the US after winning a scholarship to study at the Berklee College of Music in Boston in 2014.

Each of Edward's three paintings corresponds to a Twig Pigeon single and the first single Heights was released on July 17.

"Heights is also the first part of a three-part painting collaboration with Cam," Simmonds said.

"He has created three paintings to represent Heights and two forthcoming singles and this is probably one of the most special collaborations I have ever done.

"It's so special to see my tracks directly represented in this artwork."

Simmonds said Edward's works are an impressive blurring between handmade and technologically aided abstract practice.

At first look, Edward's paintings seem to suggest his forms are digitally produced but on closer inspection, it is revealed that he has produced the images with masterful masking and colour gradient painting techniques.

Space owner Sarah Williams said both the exhibitions were postponed during pandemic restrictions and she is pleased they have now coincided.

"We have two very different artists who both have a strong music-focus to their work.

"It has worked out well because Cam and Ricky will both be here to meet people at the opening as well."

I was there and Perspect: Space Studio and Gallery, 18 Saint Hill St, opening 5.30pm on Saturday July 25 and showing until August 1.